Camp Hale Hup mountain bike race set for Wednesday

The Camp Hale Hup course navigates its way around historical structures and also includes beautiful winding singletrack on the Colorado Trail.

The Camp Hale Hup, the seventh race in the 2021 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Race Series, is set for Wednesday at historic Camp Hale between Red Cliff and Leadville.

The race will take place at Camp Hale off of U.S. Highway 24, and the race start/finish will be at McAllister Gulch and Resolution Creek Road, approximately 1 mile east of the Nova Guides lodge.

Please note there is no cellphone service at Camp Hale.

All riders are welcome and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in this race.

Day-of registration is available for 2021 mountain bike races — however, advance registration is highly suggested.

On-site bib pickup begins at 4 p.m. at the race start and will end at 6:30 p.m.

Individual races for adults are $27 preregistered, $38 day-of. Individual races for youth are $12 preregistered, $17 day-of.

Registration is available at VailRec.com/register and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. one day prior to each race day.

Parking will be available along one side of Resolution Road. Park as directed by VRD staff, which will be onsite to assist. Do not park at Nova Guides.

The after-party will be held at the Minturn Saloon and will include awards, raffle prizes and fun. All racers 21 and older will get a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Co.

Awards will be given for the top three finishers in each category and will be presented at the after-party. Race results will also be posted online. Questions about results or protests should be sent to bpappas@vailrec.com within 24 hours of the race.

Start times are as follows:

4:45 p.m. Sport Boys 11-14, Beginner Boys 15-16: 1 Medium Loop, 6.6 Miles

4:46 p.m. Sport Girls 11-14, Beginner Girls 15-16: 1 Medium Loop, 6.6 Miles

4:47 p.m. Beginner Boys 11-14, Sport Boys 8-10: 2 Short Loops, 4.4 Miles

4:48 p.m. Beginner Girls 11-14, Sport Girls 8-10: 2 Short Loops, 4.4 Miles

4:49 p.m. Beginner Boys 8-10: 1 Short Loop, 2.2 Miles

4:50 p.m. Beginner Girls 8-10: 1 Short Loop, 2.2 Miles

Wave 1

5:30 p.m. Women’s Expert, Women’s Vet Expert (30+), Women’s Master Expert (40+), Women’s Single Speed: 1 Long Loop, 11 Miles

5:31 p.m. Men’s Sport: 1 Long Loop, 11 Miles

5:32 p.m. Men’s Vet Sport (30+): 1 Long Loop, 11 Miles

5:33 p.m. Men’s Master Sport (40+), Clydesdales:1 Long Loop, 11 Miles

5:34 p.m. Men’s Grand Master Sport (50+), Men’s Super Grand Masters (60+): 1 Long Loop, 11 Miles

5:35 p.m. Women’s Sport: 1 Long Loop, 11 Miles

5:36 p.m. Women’s Vet Sport (30+), Women’s Master Sport (40+): 1 Long Loop, 11 Miles

5:37 p.m. Men’s Beginner: 1 Long Loop, 11 Miles

5:38 p.m. Women’s Beginner: 1 Long Loop, 11 Miles

Wave 2

6 p.m. Men’s Pro/Open, Men’s Expert: 2 Long Loops, 22 Miles

6:01 p.m. Women’s Pro/Open, Men’s Vet Expert (30+), Men’s Single Speed: 2 Long Loops, 22 Miles

6:02 p.m. Men’s Master Expert (40+), Men’s Grand Master Expert (50+): 2 Long Loops, 22 Miles