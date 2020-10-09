Catch Battle Mountain football on Channel 5
Watching on TV helps social distancing
The lights shine bright this fall beginning today at 4 p.m. when the Battle Mountain Huskies football team plays against the Ralston Valley Mustangs live on High Five Access Media.
Please remember that only ticketed spectators will be able to attend the game in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, so watching on television is the best way to go.
All Battle Mountain varsity home football games are televised live, on local cable Channel 5, or your smartphone, tablet, or computer on Live on Five at http://www.highfivemedia.org/live-five.
Mark your calendars for games on the following dates:
Today, 4 p.m. – Ralston Valley Mustangs
Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. – Evergreen Cougars
Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. – Vs. Green Mountain Rams
Friday, Nov. 20, TBD (High Five will have coverage if this is a home game)
Games subsequently will be replayed on cable and available online, on demand. Viewers can find a schedule and video at http://www.highfivemedia.org.
Filming of these games is made possible by Alpine Bank.
High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access television station that is available on Comcast Channel 5 and anywhere, online. HFAM provides coverage of local government meetings, and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free, and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web. To learn more about the opportunities to get involved, visit http://www.highfivemedia.org.
