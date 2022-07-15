Celebrating Title IX: Ella DeMeyer

Ella DeMeyer is the athlete piggy-backing her teammate on the right. Three Rivers Little League's Majors softball team made it to the district 1 championship game.

Ella DeMeyer, 10, plays softball for the Three Rivers Little League majors softball team. Just last weekend, her team competed in the district 1 tournament in Grand Junction, falling in the championship game.

Ella DeMeyers plays for the Three Rivers Little League Majors softball team.

Hearing from Erica DeMeyer of how her daughter enjoyed a fantastic season where “she played her heart out,” after the Vail Daily published my piece on the Three Rivers Little League postseason performances was a reminder that the impact of Title IX hasn’t been felt by just high school, NCAA, World Cup and professional female stars. It’s also extended down to the youngest athletes in the valley.

Ella DeMeyers at the plate in a softball game this year.

Ella’s responses were received via email this week.

What is your favorite part about being on a girls’ softball team?

I just want to play. I really like to be competitive.

What other sports do you play? What is your favorite and why?

My favorite sport is softball because it is all girls. I make new friends and meet lots of girls who like sports, too.

In addition to playing softball with Three Rivers Little League, Ella plays golf and rides BMX.

Other sports I play are golf. This is my third year playing golf and I found out I really like it. I think some people might not expect that from me. I have also BMX raced and that is fun.

Who are some of your sports idols?

I’m not sure who my sports idols are but I think it would be a girl.

Why do you think sports are important for you and other girls your age?

I think sports are important for girls my age because it teaches us things like how to work as a team and to be more confident. Our teammates cheer for each other and encourage each other at every game and practice.