Check out these senior photos Sports Sports | Chris Freud cfreud@vaildaily.com Battle Mountain girls lacrosse lost its Senior Day because its scheduled oppenent canceled. So, the ladies took on the Battle Mountain boys in an exhibition. Here, Cora Peta navigates the gents’ defense. (Rex Keep Special to the Daily) Who’s that guy guarding Battle Mountain’s Stella Campanale? (Rex Keep Special to the Daily) Battle Mountain girls soccer’s Class of 2021 strikes the pose at halftime of their win over Eagle Valley on Thursday. The Vail Daily happily accepts group senior shots. Please send them to cfreud@vaildaily.com. (Chris Freud cfreud@vaildaily.com) Support Local JournalismDonate