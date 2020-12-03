Chloe Kim shows off singing skills as Jellyfish on The Masked Singer

Chloe Kim, a fan favorite at the Burton US Open in Vail each year, competed in Season 4 of “The Masked Singer.” On Wednesday, it was unveiled she was the voice behind the Jellyfish.



“The Masked Singer” hosted by Nick Cannon and featuring, well, masked singers takes viewers along for a musical journey, revealing clues along the way of who the performed might be. A panel, including actor-comedian Ken Jeong, reveal their guesses along the way.

On Wednesday, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim was unveiled as the Jellyfish — each masked singer dons an elaborate costume to protect their identity.

“You were amazing tonight,” Jeong told Kim. “Thank you for being an inspiration to my daughters. You are a huge name in our household and you inspire us all. Thank you, and I wish you continued success.”

Among the clues along the way was a tic-tac-toe board with four Xs, signifying Kim’s four X Games gold medals. The gold throne with gold pipes was a hint to Kim’s Olympic gold medal win for the halfpipe.

Kim went on to jokingly call out Jeong for not responding to an Instagram direct message two years ago.

“This whole experience was just so amazing for me,” Kim told the judges. “I’ve never performed in front of anyone before.”

During the season, Kim sang Patsy Kline’s “Crazy,” Fergie’s “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and Rihanna’s “Stay.”

Jeong, who correctly guessed Jellyfish’s identity as Kim, has now three correct guesses during Season 4. The unveiling means Kim is no longer in the contest, finishing fifth.

In 2018 at age 17, Kim won her Olympic gold medal for Team USA, becoming the youngest woman to win an Olympic gold medal for snowboarding.

“It’s just been such a fun experience to put myself out there and be vulnerable,” she said.

For episodes and more details about “The Masked Singer,” visit https://www.fox.com/the-masked-singer/.