CHSAA earns state approval to begin winter high school sports in January
Seasons for basketball, wrestling and other Season B sports had been postponed until February
The tug-of-war between Colorado high school sports and state health authorities shifted back toward athletes Monday with the announcement that practices and games for winter sports will begin next month.
A statewide coronavirus spike had previously led the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) to postpone all prep sports in Season B — including basketball, ice hockey, skiing, wrestling, and girls swimming — until at least early February.
However, following several meetings over the past week, CHSAA announced that the state had approved its variance to allow practices to begin Jan. 18 with games starting Jan. 25.
CHSAA had initially planned to start winter sports Jan. 4 prior to pushing things back earlier this month.
