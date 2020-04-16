CHSAA nixes possibility of sports in summer
Memorial Day deadline?
Battle Mountain track and field was scheduled to host its home meet Thursday.
Naturally, even though COVID-19 has postponed spring sports, it still snowed as if the weather gods knew it was the only time the Huskies would be on home turf for the season.
A spring snowstorm in Eagle County isn’t exactly breaking news. Spring sports schedules usually aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on with games being moved here, there and everywhere.
Doubtless, all spring athletes — Devils, Gore Rangers, Huskies, and Saints — would sacrifice a lot to have games or events in a whiteout just to break the monotony of the novel coronavirus world.
While everyone is crossing their collective fingers and trying to stay positive, the Colorado High School Activities Association, the overlords of the state’s high school sports, dropped a not-so hopeful clue on Tuesday.
In a post titled “Frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and the spring season,” the organization said it would not extend the spring sports season into summer vacation.
“If statewide spring activities and athletics are canceled, we would not conduct a summer season outside of the educational construct,” CHSAA’s statement reads. “If the spring season is canceled and once the defined school year ends, no events would be conducted.”
Graduations, the benchmark of when summer begins academically, are scheduled for May 18 (Vail Christian), May 29 (Battle Mountain), and May 30 (Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain). Whether the ceremonies can actually be held, if the state is allowing large gatherings, is another matter.
Everyone involved has been thinking about how to get some form of competition in, particularly with the Class of 2020 in mind. Do soccer or lacrosse or baseball just hold massive classification-wide state tournaments in lieu of a season or can sports have mini-seasons and then go to playoffs?
Whatever the hypothetical “new season” would be, it seems it needs to be concluded by Memorial Day Weekend.
