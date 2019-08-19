Colorado Classic, Vail Resorts ‘Take a Stand’ luncheon to spotlight pay gaps in women’s sports

Abby Mickey (left) and Katie Hall talk before the start of the Colorado Classic on Aug. 16, 2018, in Vail Village. The Colorado Classic will return to Eagle County in 2019, as Avon has agreed to be the host city for stage 2 on August 23.

Rachael Zimmerman | Special to the Daily

Vail Resorts, a presenting sponsor of the Colorado Classic, will help put a spotlight on the pay and economic gaps that persist in women’s sports with a luncheon in Denver on Wednesday titled “Take a Stand.”

The luncheon is a part of a series of Colorado Classic events scheduled for this week in which leading Colorado businesses, civic leaders and community organizations will join professional athletes in sharing their efforts to fight for a level playing field and work toward gender and pay equity.

Vail Resorts’ event will take place in the Schlessman Lobby of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Angela Ruggiero — who is an Olympic gold medalist on the Forbes list of 25 Most Powerful Women in Sports and the co-founder of Sports Innovation Lab — will speak about her personal story leading change for the women’s USA hockey team and the challenges and opportunities in women’s sports, including gender equity and technology initiatives.

Kathryn Bertine — who is an author, athlete, activist, documentary filmmaker and pro cyclist — will speak about the women’s pro cycling movement for equity, what it takes to make change happen and the power of an individual to affect change.

The event will launch the Colorado Classic’s four days of pro bike racing by igniting a provocative conversation around gender inequities in sport and harnessing the stories and experiences from women in other sports while creating awareness around current gender inequities in cycling.

The Colorado Classic is the only women’s standalone pro road race in the Western hemisphere. The four-stage road race takes place Aug. 22-25, bringing nearly 100 of the world’s best racers from 16 teams to compete in Steamboat, Avon, Golden and Denver. The race has earned the prestigious 2.1 classification by the Union Cycliste Internationale and is on USA Cycling’s Pro Road Tour.

“As a major sponsor instrumental in bringing pro racing back to Colorado, we are proud to support the Colorado Classic’s bold move in becoming a women’s race,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. “It’s a perfect match, as the Colorado Classic reflects what our state is known for — innovation and inclusion — while showcasing Colorado’s diverse outdoor health and wellness lifestyle.”