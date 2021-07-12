Colorado Olympian Annie Kunz overcame a pandemic training psych-out to set her sights on Tokyo gold

Annie Kunz reacts after winning the heptathlon at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Just weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, the greatest female athlete you’ve probably never heard of shocked the track and field world by turning in the fifth-best heptathlon performance of all time at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

But only weeks before that, Colorado’s Annie Kunz, 28, sank to an emotional low point that had her questioning her decision to pursue her Olympic dream.

Chaotic months of pandemic-interrupted training had exacted a toll. Her long jump and javelin events weren’t clicking. She’d crashed into a hurdle and bruised a heel. She hadn’t put up an official score in the heptathlon — a two-day, seven-event medley — since the 2019 World Championships, and had been disqualified from a major event in Austria.

“Two weeks out from the trials, I was stressed out,” recalled Kunz, who grew up in the Denver suburbs, in a recent interview with The Colorado Sun. “I was a different Annie. I had put myself in a pressure cooker. I was trying to be too perfect. I mean, five years I had been working for this moment. I wasn’t in the right place.”

Then, as the deadline of her athletic life closed in, came an epiphany: The route to success meant getting out of her own way, mentally and emotionally — almost literally staying in her lane.

