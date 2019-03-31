Colorado Parks and Wildlife big game draw applications deadline is Tuesday
Summit Daily News
Time’s almost up for hunters to submit an application to for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big game draw.
CPW is accepting applications for limited licenses until Tuesday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
To be considered for a big game license, all applicants, both state resident and non-resident, must first purchase a qualifying license through CPW. CPW classifies the following animals as big game: deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and bear.
For more information on the application process and to apply, visit CPW.state.co.us/thingstodo/pages/biggame.aspx.
And to read this year’s CPW Big Game Brochure, visit CPW.state.co.us/documents/rulesregs/brochure/biggame/biggame.pdf.
Dry Lake Motocross Park prepares for first full season
Time’s almost up for hunters to submit an application to for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big game draw. CPW is accepting applications for limited licenses until Tuesday, April 2, at 8 p.m. To be considered...