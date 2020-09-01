Colorado Snowsports Museum postpones 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Gala
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado Snowsports Museum announced the postponement of its annual Hall of Fame Induction Gala, celebrating the lifetime achievements each year with a new class of influential people across the snowsports industry.
The Hall of Fame Galla traditionally draws roughly 400 attendees annually to celebrate the men and women that have helped build the Colorado ski and snowboard industry. Proceeds from the event support the museum’s mission throughout the year.
“This is our most beloved event where we share the inspiring stories of the lives of each of the inductees,” the announcement from the Colorado Snowsports Museum says. “Please consider making a donation to the museum in honor of our accomplished Hall of Fame members. Your donation ensures we can continue to tell their stories for generations to come.”
Class of 2020
- James Niehues, a Colorado native and iconic ski resort trail map artist. Over the course of his 33-year career, Niehues has painted more than 200 ski resort trail maps for resorts in Colorado and around the world;
- Pam (Conklin) Pettee, 2020 Pioneer Hall of Fame selection, who blazed a trail in the promotion and media relations arenas for the Colorado ski industry;
- Dave Stapleton Jr., a former U.S. Ski Team and professional racer who has dedicated his career to strengthening the Aspen Valley Ski Club;
- Ellen Post Foster, a former world-class international freestyle competitor who helped create the current foundation of knowledge in the snow sports education field;
- Scott Rawles, a former professional mogul skier and U.S. Ski Team Moguls coach responsible for Olympic medalists such as Toby Dawson, Jeremy Bloom and Hannah Kearney.
For more information and to donate, visit https://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/ways-to-support.
