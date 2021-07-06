Aaron Rodgers would be wearing Broncos orange by now — if Pat Bowlen were still here

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)



What are the odds Aaron Rodgers and his man bun would’ve been rocking an orange jersey a month ago, if only Mr. B were here? Whatever it took. Whomever it took. Stop messing around. Do it. No. 1 In Everything starts — and ends — with being No. 1 in the AFC West.

You could imagine general manager George Paton arguing for the sanctity of draft picks. And you can almost picture Pat Bowlen nodding at this, quietly. Then sitting up in his chair, leaning over and asking Mr. Paton how many Lombardi Trophies the Minnesota Vikings have won over the past four decades from hoarding all those precious draft picks.

The chaos at Dove Valley the past five years, the rot, the complacency, the lack of direction, urgency and accountability, always started at the summit. Always. The culture, for better or worse, formed like snows at elevation and trickled down.

The Broncos need a front-line quarterback. Not a project. Not a hope. Not a promise. A star. At some point, you have to realize the folly of bringing a plastic fork to the West’s gunfights, year after year.