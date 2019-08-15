Are the Colorado Rockies the worst team in the National League?

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Denver. The Rockies won 7-6. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Are the Rockies the worst team in the National League? They’re certainly making a play for the label.

Despite Nolan Arenado’s walk-off homer staving off a sweep by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Coors Field, Colorado (54-67, last in the division) still has the third-worst record in the league behind only the Pirates (50-70) and the Marlins (44-75). And since June 21, the Rockies have the worst winning percentage in the league at .298 (14-33).

The bullpen has been bad (5.18 ERA, 3rd-worst in baseball). The rotation has been worse (5.88 ERA, last in baseball). And the top-heavy, strikeout-prone offense hasn’t been nearly as consistent as the team has needed to overcome its glaring pitching deficiencies.

As it turns out, Colorado’s historically poor 3-12 start to the season wasn’t an anomaly. It’s the norm for a team that clearly is not as half as good as advertised. The only question left is where the team will finish at the bottom of the barrel, and this weekend’s three-game series against the lowly Marlins should be a good litmus test for just that.

