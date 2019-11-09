Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov out indefinitely after taking puck to the face against Predators

Joe Amon, The Denver Post Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic #17 chocks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov #16 punching him in the face in the 2nd period as the Colorado Avalanche take on the Calgary Flames at the Pepsi Center in downtown Denver, Colorado on Oct. 3, 2019.



A bounce-back Avalanche victory Thursday against the Predators was soured with the discovery that yet another player will be lost for significant time to injury.

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov took a puck to the face early in the second period on a Nashville power-play and immediately dropped to the ice. He was taken to the locker room and did not return.

“(Zadorov) got hit in the face with that shot and he’s gone to the doctor today,” coach Jared Bednar told reporters Friday after an optional morning skate. “I would say he’s out indefinitely. I don’t have all the details of his injury just yet. We’ll know more later today.”

Zadorov is the latest on a growing list of injured Avs that includes goalie Philipp Grubauer and forwards Gabe Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Colin Wilson. Colorado will recall a player from the AHL-affiliate Eagles before the team embarks on a five-game road trip next week, Bednar said.

Zadorov’s prolonged absence leaves a physicality void on Colorado’s back-end with his team-leading 28 hits in 15 games this season. The Avalanche host the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

