Avalanche depth scoring goes silent in first two games against Dallas Star

Dallas Stars, top, celebrate a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Avalanche Stars Hockey

The Avalanche, facing the suddenly red-hot Dallas Stars, has had virtually no offensive production outside of its top line through two games of the Western Conference semifinal series in Edmonton.

Besides a secondary assist from second-line center Nazem Kadri in Game 1, Colorado’s five goals in the series have all come from the top line at even strength (three) or the power play (two).

Dallas, meanwhile, has 29 goals in its last seven games (4.14 goals-per-game). The Stars were 26th in scoring during the regular season (2.58 goals-per-game).

“It’s gone away a little bit,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said of secondary scoring after Monday’s 5-2 loss in Game 2 that gave the Stars a 2-0 series lead. “Definitely more mental than physical. I think our intentions are right and some guys are questioning themselves a little bit.

“We’ll try to help them out of it as best we can. If we had a little bit more of (secondary scoring) we probably wouldn’t be in an 0-2 hole, but we are. That’s behind us. We’re going to need our big guys to be good coming up. We’re going to need more out of the guys that we can use some depth scoring from. Full-team effort in order to win. I believe we have it in us. I don’t think it’s all of a sudden miraculously gone. Again, the challenge with us right now is the mental side of it and believing we can do it and get back on track.”

