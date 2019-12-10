Avalanche’s Cale Makar out with upper-body injury, considered “day-to-day” for return

Cale Makar (8) of the Colorado Avalanche chases down the puck against the defense of Dean Kukan (46) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period at the Pepsi Center Nov. 09, 2019.

Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has suffered an upper-body injury that makes him “day-to-day” for his return, coach Jared Bednar told reporters Monday after the team’s morning skate.

Bednar added there is a “possibility” Makar returns during this week’s three-game homestand — Wednesday against Philadelphia or Friday versus New Jersey. Makar will not play tonight against the Flames.

Makar suffered the injury late in the third period of the Avs’ 4-1 win on Saturday at Boston when checked by Bruins forward Brad Marchand behind the Avs’ net. Makar did not practice on Monday.

When asked what the team will miss without Makar, Bednar said: “No. 1, the offense that he brings and what he’s been able to provide not just from the power play but 5-on-5. He finds a way to contribute every night and most of that is getting us in and out of our zone and using his skating ability to do that, as well as in transition, to be a part of it and getting us playing on the right half of the ice.

“So that’s a big minus out of our lineup with him out.”

Read more via The Denver Post.