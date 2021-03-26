Avalanche’s fourth line “outstanding” in tying Vegas for West Division lead
Denver Post
The Avalanche’s fourth line was its best trio Thursday night in a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena.
To begin a two-game set between the West Division giants, center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and wingers J.T. Compher and Logan O’Connor were each plus-3 and the line had a hand in three goals. Bellemare and Compher scored and O’Connor had the primary assist on defenseman Cale Makar’s tally that gave Colorado a 3-1 lead midway through the second period.
With the win, the Avalanche (21-8-3) tied the Knights (22-8-1) with a division-high 45 points. The rematch is Saturday afternoon.
“Just playing the right way. I thought that was a great game by that group,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said of the Bellemare line. “They definitely set the tone for our team and definitely had a large part in helping us get the win tonight.”
Compher assisted on Bellemare’s goal 3:54 into the third period that gave the Avs a 5-1 lead — Colorado’s fifth consecutive tally after trailing 1-0 early. Compher scored with a backhand for the second goal in the Avs’ four-goal second period.
Read more via The Denver Post.