Broncos: Emmanuel Sanders explosive in return from Achilles injury

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) of the Denver Broncos runs the ball for a gain during the first quarter of the game on Monday, Aug. 19 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Denver Broncos hosted the San Francisco 49ers for the first preseason home game.

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Post

Emmanuel Sanders was first in line from the southwest tunnel at Broncos Stadium on Monday night for player introductions. The Denver wide receiver smiled, twirled a right hand into his chest and took a bow.

Toss it up as a pre-celebration for a welcome-back party eight months in the making.

Sanders, in his first game action since tearing his left Achilles tendon at practice last winter, did not disappoint.

The Broncos’ opening offensive snap in their preseason home debut against the 49ers was a quick pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to Sanders that picked up 5 yards. Three plays later, Sanders took an end-around reverse 19 yards down the sideline.

“It felt good to be back on the football field making plays and exciting the crowd,” Sanders said. “This is my adrenaline rush.”

