Broncos, Empower Retirement agree to deal for stadium naming rights

Coloradans who have never heard of Empower Retirement may soon be hearing that name a lot. The company has purchased the naming rights for the Denver Broncos stadium, the team confirmed on Twitter Wednesday.

Empower Field at Mile High will be the new moniker of the stadium where Denver’s pro football team plays its home games. The stadium has gone without a corporate naming sponsor since Sports Authority went bankrupt in 2016. Last year, the Metropolitan Football Stadium District approved renaming it Broncos Stadium at Mile High temporarily.

“This announcement represents both a remarkable accomplishment and a tremendous opportunity for Empower that will fundamentally change the way our brand is recognized across the country,” an internal Empower email stated on Wednesday.

The news comes days before the team kicks off its 2019 season against the Oakland Raiders.

