Broncos hope rare continuity breaks five-year scoring slump

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passes against the Seahawks during the first half of a preseason game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle.

John Froschauer/AP

During his first three seasons as the Broncos’ left tackle, Garett Bolles had the same routine. Grind away in the weight room to add strength. Put hours of work into improving his technique. And learn a new offense.

Every single year.

“Different terminology and different words that you have to get used to and that takes some time,” he said.

But for the first time since 2016, the Broncos have the same offensive system and same play-caller (Pat Shurmur) in consecutive years. The organization believes that continuity will help the offense climb into the top 20 in points per game for the first time since 2015, which was also its last playoff appearance.

Read more via The Denver Post .