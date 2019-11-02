Broncos place quarterback Joe Flacco on season-ending injured reserve with herniated disc in his neck

In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) hangs his head as back-up quarterback Brandon Allen looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Denver. It took Allen four seasons and three different teams to get his shot at starting in the NFL. The fourth-year pro is taking over with Flacco sidelined by a herniated disk in his neck. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos placed quarterback Joe Flacco on injured reserve Friday with a herniated disc in his neck, according to a source close to the team, ending his season. It may end his time in Denver, too.

Brandon Allen will get his first NFL start in Flacco’s stead.

Flacco threw for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions with a 85.1 rating this year. He was sacked 26 times. Flacco was also injured at midseason last year with the Ravens, and he never returned from his hip injury as Baltimore’s starter after Lamar Jackson took his job.

His neck injury cropped up a couple weeks before the Indianapolis game this past Sunday, Flacco said, and the quarterback received treatment on his neck on the sideline at Lucas Oil Stadium. He was 20-for-34 for 174 yards in the loss.

The 34-year-old is making $18.5 million this year and is under contract with Denver through 2021, but with this neck injury — and with rookie quarterback Drew Lockwaiting in the wings — it’s fair to project that Flacco might have played his last down with the Broncos.

