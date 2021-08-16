Broncos ratings in ‘Madden NFL 22’
Von Miller is again the team’s highest-rated player in the game
The Denver Post
Electronic Arts have unveiled its complete ratings for the upcoming Madden NFL 22 game. Here’s a look at how the Broncos stack up.
The stars
Despite missing the entirety of the 2020 season, linebacker Von Miller again is the top-rated player on Denver’s roster. He has a 93 overall rating, down from his 97 mark entering last season. He is followed by four members of the team’s vaunted secondary: safety Justin Simmons (91), cornerback Kyle Fuller (87), cornerback Bryce Callahan (86) and safety Kareem Jackson (86). Running back Melvin Gordon III is the highest-rated player on offense with an 85 overall score.
The draft class
Denver’s first-round pick, cornerback Pat Surtain II, has the highest overall score for the team’s first-year players at 76. He has the fourth-highest grade at his position behind Fuller, Callahan and Ronald Darby (80). Running back Javonte Williams, the team’s second-round pick, has the next highest score at 75. Here’s a look at the rest of the 2021 draft class:
Round 3, No. 98: G Quinn Meinerz — 66
Round 3, No. 105: MLB Baron Browning — 67
Round 5, No. 152: S Caden Sterns — 67
Round 5, No. 164: S Jamar Johnson — 68
Round 6, No. 219: WR Seth Williams — 65
Round 7, No. 237: CB Kary Vincent Jr. — 63
Round 7, No. 239: DE Jonathon Cooper — 60
Round 7, No. 253: DE Marquiss Spencer — 64
Read more via The Denver Post.