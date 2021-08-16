Broncos ratings in ‘Madden NFL 22’

Broncos fans cheer on the home team in this screenshot from “Madden NFL 22.”

EA Sports via YouTube

Electronic Arts have unveiled its complete ratings for the upcoming Madden NFL 22 game. Here’s a look at how the Broncos stack up.

The stars

Despite missing the entirety of the 2020 season, linebacker Von Miller again is the top-rated player on Denver’s roster. He has a 93 overall rating, down from his 97 mark entering last season. He is followed by four members of the team’s vaunted secondary: safety Justin Simmons (91), cornerback Kyle Fuller (87), cornerback Bryce Callahan (86) and safety Kareem Jackson (86). Running back Melvin Gordon III is the highest-rated player on offense with an 85 overall score.

The draft class

Denver’s first-round pick, cornerback Pat Surtain II, has the highest overall score for the team’s first-year players at 76. He has the fourth-highest grade at his position behind Fuller, Callahan and Ronald Darby (80). Running back Javonte Williams, the team’s second-round pick, has the next highest score at 75. Here’s a look at the rest of the 2021 draft class:

Round 3, No. 98: G Quinn Meinerz — 66

Round 3, No. 105: MLB Baron Browning — 67

Round 5, No. 152: S Caden Sterns — 67

Round 5, No. 164: S Jamar Johnson — 68

Round 6, No. 219: WR Seth Williams — 65

Round 7, No. 237: CB Kary Vincent Jr. — 63

Round 7, No. 239: DE Jonathon Cooper — 60

Round 7, No. 253: DE Marquiss Spencer — 64

Read more via The Denver Post .