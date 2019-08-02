Broncos score early, late to defeat Atlanta in preseason opener
CANTON, Ohio – Overthrows and penalties. Muffed punts and missed blocks. Dropped passes and more penalties.
The expectations for an NFL preseason opener are never high … and the Broncos and Atlanta Falcons showed why in Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
The Broncos scored first and last, winning 14-10 before 20,802 fans. On fourth down from the Falcons’ 15, Brett Rypien’s pass into the end zone was deflected but caught by receiver Juwann Winfree with 1:26 remaining to secure the win.
“That was really Juwann making a play and me trying to let him go up and make one,” Rypien said. “It’s a play we look for our best 1-on-1 matchup and he did a great job.”
