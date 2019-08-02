Broncos score early, late to defeat Atlanta in preseason opener

Denver Broncos quarterback Kevin Hogan #9 directing the offense as the Denver Broncos take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Hall of Fame game at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 1, 2019 in Canton, Ohio

Joe Amon, Denver Post

CANTON, Ohio – Overthrows and penalties. Muffed punts and missed blocks. Dropped passes and more penalties.

The expectations for an NFL preseason opener are never high … and the Broncos and Atlanta Falcons showed why in Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

The Broncos scored first and last, winning 14-10 before 20,802 fans. On fourth down from the Falcons’ 15, Brett Rypien’s pass into the end zone was deflected but caught by receiver Juwann Winfree with 1:26 remaining to secure the win.

“That was really Juwann making a play and me trying to let him go up and make one,” Rypien said. “It’s a play we look for our best 1-on-1 matchup and he did a great job.”

