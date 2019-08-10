Broncos tight end Fort lost for season due to ACL tear

Joe Amon, The Denver Post Tight end Austin Fort #89 of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field after making a catch as the Denver Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Aug. 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

Joe Amon, Denver Post

Following Tuesday’s practice, Broncos coach Vic Fangio was asked about his team’s tight end attrition and admitted it was a concern.

“Invariably, every camp, there is one position group that kind of gets it more than others,” he said. “Tight end has been that position in this camp.”

Tight end continues to be that position. During Thursday night’s 22-14 loss at Seattle, rookie Austin Fort sustained a season-ending torn ACL, a league source confirmed Friday. Fort’s injury came while making a 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

Fort was placed on injured reserve Friday night and the Broncos signed offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty to take the roster spot. Bisnowaty has been with the New York Giants, Carolina, Detroit and Washington but has appeared in only one regular season game.

An undrafted free agent from Wyoming, Fort had taken advantage of the many injuries to tight ends to see significant practice time with all of the Broncos’ quarterbacks and a combined 52 snaps in two preseason games.

Read more via The Denver Post.