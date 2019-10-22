 Broncos trade WR Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco 49ers, source says | VailDaily.com

Broncos trade WR Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco 49ers, source says

Colorado Sports | October 22, 2019

RYAN O’HALLORAN | The Denver Post

Ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Broncos dealt receiver Emmanuel Sanders today to the San Francisco 49ers, a source confirmed.

Sanders was not present during the media viewing portion of practice and news of the trade went down minutes later.

The Broncos received 2020 third- and fourth-round picks from San Francisco in exchange for Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

