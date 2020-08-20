Colorado Avalanche advances to second round with dominating victory over Coyotes in Game 5

Colorado Avalanche' J.T. Compher (37), Tyson Jost (17) and Andre Burakovsky (95) celebrate a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of a first round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey series in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Avs were again awesome. Again.

Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri and the rest of the highly confident and composed Avalanche breezed into the second round of the Western Conference playoffs by dismantling Arizona 7-1, again, on Wednesday at Rogers Place. Colorado also won 7-1 on Monday in Game 4, reaching seven goals in consecutive playoff games for the first time in team history. The Avs’ 22 goals against Arizona are also a club record for a playoff series decided in five games.

“Our time has arrived,” said MacKinnon, who extended his playoff points streak to eight games. “We haven’t won anything but it’s definitely a different feel after winning this series. We’re a hungry group.”

MacKinnon and Kadri, the Avs’ top two centers, each had two goals Wednesday and five other Avs had multiple points in eliminating the Coyotes in five games. Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper, the Game 3 hero with 49 saves, was pulled after two periods for the second straight game, with Arizona down 6-0.

“We’re a group that really cares about each other,” MacKinnon added. “We really feel we have great chemistry and there’s a good vibe to our team. So it’s great to get these playoffs off on the right foot. We’ve played hard in all five games and we’re ready for whoever we play in the second round.”

