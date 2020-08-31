Colorado Avalanche, facing elimination, won’t get any of its injured/sick players back

Colorado Avalanche's goalie Pavel Francouz (39) and Cale Makar (8) react to a goal scored by the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Avalanche, down 3-1 to the Dallas Stars and facing elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal series, won’t likely get any of its four injured/sick players back Monday night in Edmonton.

Following Game 4’s 5-4 loss at Rogers Place, Avs coach Jared Bednar said defenseman Erik Johnson and forwards Matt Calvert and Joonas Donskoi won’t play Monday. It’s assumed that goalie Philipp Grubauer is done for the series and possibly the rest of the playoffs.

“They’re not ready. They’re not an option for us,” Bednar said of Johnson, Calvert and Donskoi. “We’re not going to play injured players that can’t play. We have what we have. Injuries never help you and we have to find a way without them.”

Calvert, who played in all five games of the first-round series against Arizona, hasn’t played in the Dallas series. Grubauer and Johnson each went down in Game 1. Donskoi has missed the last two games against the Stars.

The Avs, who cannot say whether a player is sick or injured, will again rely on depth players helping them extend the series.

