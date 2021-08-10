CSU coach Steve Addazio keen on FBS realignment
With possible Big 12 openings out there, Rams looking to prove their worth in the Mountain West
Mike Chambers
The Denver Post
FORT COLLINS — Second-year Colorado State coach Steve Addazio on Wednesday seconded what his boss, athletic director Joe Parker, told The Post last weekend about football realignment.
The Rams are all in about a potential move to a Power 5 conference — particularly the Big 12, which is losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference by 2025.
“This is a very pivotal time in college football and it could probably be very pivotal for us,” Addazio said during his media day news conference. “So there’s a lot going on right now. This is no time to stick your head in the sand.
“This is a time to be as proactive as you can, both as a conference and as an institution, and if you don’t, you snooze you lose.”
