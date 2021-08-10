CSU coach Steve Addazio keen on FBS realignment

Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio react on a call by referees during an NCAA football game against San Diego State on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)



FORT COLLINS — Second-year Colorado State coach Steve Addazio on Wednesday seconded what his boss, athletic director Joe Parker, told The Post last weekend about football realignment.

The Rams are all in about a potential move to a Power 5 conference — particularly the Big 12, which is losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference by 2025.

“This is a very pivotal time in college football and it could probably be very pivotal for us,” Addazio said during his media day news conference. “So there’s a lot going on right now. This is no time to stick your head in the sand.

“This is a time to be as proactive as you can, both as a conference and as an institution, and if you don’t, you snooze you lose.”

