CU Buffs coach Mel Tucker resigns, becomes new head coach at Michigan State

Mel Tucker apparently had a change of heart. And that means CU Buffs fans will likely wake up on Wednesday morning to find their hearts broken.

Tucker, who was hired in December 2018 and just completed a debut 5-7 season as the football coach of the Buffs — the best record for a first-year coach at CU in 20 seasons — has agreed to take the same position at Michigan State.

The CU athletic department confirmed Tucker’s resignation just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Michigan State confirmed the hiring at 11 a.m. via Twitter.

The move, and the timing — first reported by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic before midnight Denver time — provided another stunning twist in what’s been a roller-coaster six days for Buffs faithful.

“We are disappointed to see Coach Tucker leave,” CU coach Rick George said via a statement released by the university Wednesday morning. “We are excited about the upward trajectory of our football program and we’ll get to work immediately hiring the next head coach to build on our momentum and lead our young men. We’re confident this program is on the verge of competing at the highest level and has the resources and support in place to do so for a long time.”

Read more via The Denver Post.