CU Buffs quarterback derby heats up nearing season opener

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis takes part in drills during an NCAA college football practice Friday, Aug. 13, in Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP



BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes have yet to name a starting quarterback with three weeks left before their season opener at Folsom Field.

Will Brendon Lewis — breakout star of the Alamo Bowl — lead the Buffs?

Or can J.T. Shrout — a transfer portal addition from Tennessee — win the job?

“If I had to predict it right now, it’s going to be really tough, because they both have been literally 1A and 1B,” coach Karl Dorrell said. “They both are playing really well.”

Read more via The Denver Post .