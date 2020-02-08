Dew Tour stars ride pow Friday on ‘possibly the deepest day I’ve ever ridden on a resort’

Danny Davis rides more than a foot-and-a-half of deep powder at Copper Mountain Resort on Friday when all but a banked slalom event was cancelled after upwards of 17 inches of powder fell overnight and through the day. Mark Clavin / Dew Tour



Friday’s Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort was less about competition and more about powder-filled fun.

Young Californian rider Brock Crouch summed up the day perfectly in a video he shared to his Instagram feed.

“Possibly the deepest day I’ve ever ridden on a resort today,” Crouch wrote.

Canadian star Mark McMorris shared on his Instagram feed that he was out riding deep powder at Copper much like his fellow Burton rider Crouch and Luke Winkelmann, who sent a massive jump on the powder-filled natural rolling terrain at Copper and shared it to Instagram.

And Norwegian star Stale Sandbech — whom McMorris and Winkelmann will compete against in snowboard slopestyle Saturday — shared a video of him front-flipping in the powder at Copper.

Two days before he’s slated to drop into the men’s snowboard modified superpipe competition, Steamboat Springs native and Breckenridge resident Taylor Gold summed it up perfectly on his Instagram story.

“17 (inches),” Gold simply wrote on a video where the blue of the bubble of the American Flyer lift at Copper Mountain Resort could be seen in the background.

With most everything at Dew Tour canceled Friday due to the extreme weather, Gold spent the day snowboarding legitimately chest-deep powder with pro snowboarder friends Derek Livingston and Summit County local Benji Farrow.

And Mountain Dew star Danny Davis also put it short and sweet when describing what Friday was all about.

“Deep day,” he wrote on his Instagram.



