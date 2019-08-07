Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton “back on the same page” after Broncos training camp scuffle

Buy your tickets now, folks.

It’s Round 2 of the heavyweight bout that broke the summer doldrums of Broncos training camp.

“I just want all of the media and the fans to know that me and Courtland (Sutton) are selling pay-per-view tickets to our next bout,” Emmanuel Sanders said to reporters Tuesday. “It’s starting at $69.99. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow. Questions?”

Of course, there were plenty for the pair of Denver wide receivers a day after they squared off at Broncos training camp. Just not about the proposed pay-per-view fight.

After bolting from reporters initially, Sanders and Sutton stood together Tuesday to provide some context for what led to all that pushing, punching and shouting on Monday.

