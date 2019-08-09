Flacco, first-team offense solid early in uneven Broncos loss at Seattle

Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos fakes a hand off to running back Phillip Lindsay #30 and then throws to him as the Denver Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Aug. 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

Joe Amon, Denver Post

Joe Flacco and Drew Lock had successful opening drives, but that was about it for the Broncos’ offense in their 22-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

Flacco completed three of his four pass attempts for 19 yards in his only possession, which ended with a Brandon McManus 25-yard field goal.

In the second quarter, Lock entered and was 5-of-7 passing for 55 yards and another McManus 25-yard field goal gave the Broncos a 6-0 lead.

But then Paxton Lynch entered the game for Seattle and his productive play, combined with all kinds of Broncos penalties, allowed the Seahawks to rally and then pull away in their preseason opener.

Lynch, the Broncos’ 2016 first-round pick who was cut after last year’s preseason and was out of football, is competing with Geno Smith to be Russell Wilson’s back-up. Lynch was 11-of-15 passing for 109 yards and also rushed for a 7-yard touchdown.

