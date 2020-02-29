Former Ski Corp. CEO wins award for recent book on ski industry transformation

Former ski area executive Chris Diamond's newest book, "Ski Inc. 2020" explores recent transformations in the industry, fueled by multi-resort pass packages like the Ikon and Epic passes. Derek Maiolo



The nonprofit International Skiing History Association has announced the 2019 winners of its annual awards for outstanding creative work in ski history. One of the 17 winners was former Steamboat Ski & Report Corp. president and CEO Chris Diamond.

The awards will be presented March 26 at the historic Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho, during the association’s annual awards banquet. The event is held during Skiing History Week, March 25 to March 29, in conjunction with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony and a host of special events.

Diamond was named a recipient of the Isha Baldur Award for his book, “Ski Inc. 2020.” The award, which is new for this year, is given to work that has not been produced as ski histories but that possess content of valuable historical perspective on the sport.

“Ski Inc. 2020” is the second of Diamond’s two books on the industry. It follows the advent of the Ikon and Epic passes, which Diamond argues has disrupted longstanding power dynamics and altered the entire industry’s business model.