He got hired for a “dream” ski job last year. Now it’s your turn to apply for the all-expenses-paid gig.

He skied the deepest powder of his life in Japan, got snowed in by a four-foot dump at the resort in Austria where downhill skiing was born, and had an epic day in France that included skiing, a scenic helicopter ride over the Alps, paragliding and a spa visit. And he got paid to do it, with all expenses covered.

That’s how it went last winter for Jackson Lebsack, a 20-year-old skier from Bozeman, Mont., who parlayed his love for skiing, travel, photography and video production to beat out nearly 1,200 applicants and land Ski.com’s first “Dream Job.” Now you can apply in this year’s contest.

“My first suggestion is go for it,” Lebsack said in an interview with The Denver Post. “If you have a passion for snow and documenting travel like I do, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that could be perfect for you. Take the time to share your full story about why you love mountains, travel and what has driven you to apply.”

Ski.com, which is based in Aspen, specializes in booking custom ski vacations at more than 120 resorts. It created the Dream Job contest last year as a promotional campaign, ultimately paying Lebsack to visit 18 ski destinations around the world and file video reports.

