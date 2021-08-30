How quick a hook should Fangio have with Broncos QBs?

Drew Lock looks at Teddy Bridgewater as they stretch during a joint practice with the Vikings at TCO on Wednesday, August 11.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Keeler: Vic Fangio wasn’t joshing — the Broncos have two perfectly capable/competent/functional NFL quarterbacks on hand in Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. And those two QBs, in both good and bad ways, didn’t do much in August to separate themselves from the other guy. For the sake of argument — and for the sake of Lock fans who feel so badly scorned — what if the Bridgewater from those first two Broncos offensive drives Saturday night comes back? Or worse, what if he stays? How much patience would you have with Steady Teddy before you take the safety off and stick Dauntless Drew back in?

O’Halloran: Three games. Period. The Broncos should be favored to beat the Giants (can’t block anybody), Jaguars (can’t stop anybody) and Jets (both) in Weeks 1-3, giving Vic something he’s never had since being hired in January 2019 — honest-to-goodness momentum. Teddy’s career arc shows he will have starts like he did against the Rams — 1-of-6 passing with attempts that were high and wide. But I think here’s the key with Bridgewater — he was able to quickly reset and lead a touchdown drive. If the Broncos are 0-2, I would give Teddy a home start against the Jets to save his spot.

