How the 2019 Broncos can make the NFL playoffs
So you’re telling me there’s a chance.
Denver’s only hope for the playoffs falls entirely on the final wild-card spot. After diving through the NFL’s playoff tiebreaker list, here’s what needs to happen for the Broncos’ first postseason appearance since they won Super Bowl 50:
1. Denver wins out
Yep, beating K.C. on the road and taking down Detroit and Oakland at home would give the Broncos an 8-8 record. Lose any of these games and their season comes to an end.
2. Texans and Titans’ Week 15 game cannot end in a tie.
This eliminates the Broncos because at worst, both teams would finish 8-7-1.
3. The loser of Texans-Titans game must lose out.
This puts that team at 8-8, which would tie the Broncos. However, both teams would drop the tiebreaker to the Denver because the Broncos beat them both.
