How the 2019 Broncos can make the NFL playoffs

Malik Reed (59) of the Denver Broncos celebrates a sack on Drew Anderson (3) of the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of the game on on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. (Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post)



Denver’s only hope for the playoffs falls entirely on the final wild-card spot. After diving through the NFL’s playoff tiebreaker list, here’s what needs to happen for the Broncos’ first postseason appearance since they won Super Bowl 50:

1. Denver wins out

Yep, beating K.C. on the road and taking down Detroit and Oakland at home would give the Broncos an 8-8 record. Lose any of these games and their season comes to an end.

2. Texans and Titans’ Week 15 game cannot end in a tie.

This eliminates the Broncos because at worst, both teams would finish 8-7-1.

3. The loser of Texans-Titans game must lose out.

This puts that team at 8-8, which would tie the Broncos. However, both teams would drop the tiebreaker to the Denver because the Broncos beat them both.

