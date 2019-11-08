Keystone Resort to open Dercum’s Dash, Jaybird, Anticipation runs Saturday

KEYSTONE — Keystone Resort announced on its social media channels Thursday afternoon that skiers and snowboarders will be able to ride intermediate terrain down to the River Run Village base area starting Saturday.

This is made possible with the opening of Dercum’s Dash, which is the main thoroughfare for skiers and snowboarders accessing the River Run Gondola and Summit Express bases at the resort’s main base area at the bottom of Dercum Mountain.

Keystone said the beginner Jaybird run, which connects to the top of Dercum’s Dash, also will open Saturday as will the intermediate Anticipation run off the back side of North Peak.

As of Thursday morning, Keystone had open 151 acres for skiing and snowboarding across the resort via eight trails and six lifts.