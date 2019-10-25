Mountain Dew Snow Dance returns to Breckenridge with pro snowboarders Red Gerard, Danny Davis, Julia Marino

Silverthorne resident and Olympic gold medal winning snowboarder Red Gerard, center, and multi-time X Games medalist Julia Marino hang out with the Mountain Dew Yeti at last November's Snow Dance at Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 8. Courtesy Mountain Dew



The Mountain Dew Snow Dance event will return to Breckenridge Ski Resort this year after its debut on Peak 8 last November.

Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, the Snow Dance will feature a live concert with various musical guests, free giveaways and appearances by Mountain Dew pro snowboarders, including Olympic gold medalist and Summit County local Red Gerard. Gerard will be joined by snowboarding icon Danny Davis and multi-time X Games medalist Julia Marino.

In a news release, event spokeswoman said the Snow Dance concert’s headline will be announced soon. Last year, rapper Big Boi, formerly of the group Outkast, was the headlining artist.

The Snow Dance’s all-day activities also will include live music from DJs on-mountain from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The main concert’s individual sets will take place from 4-8 p.m.

Gerard, Marino and Davis also will be making on-mountain appearances with skiers and snowboarders at Breckenridge, and there will be free giveaways.

There will be free parking and a shuttle to and from the airport Satellite Lot to the BreckConnect Gondola. The free concert will admit concert goers until capacity is reached.

For more information, visit: Bit.ly/BreckSnowDanceFacebook.