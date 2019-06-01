Peyton Manning “never heard anything from the Jets” about their GM job

Last week rumors rose that Peyton Manning may be targeted for the Jets’ vacant general manager position.

Plenty of people publicly shared their opinion on what Manning should do — except for the former Broncos quarterback himself.

On Wednesday he finally spoke about the situation. In an interview with the New York Post at the pro-am at the Memorial, he said: “I never heard anything from the Jets. Nobody ever contacted me. And I’m not sure I was qualified anyway.”

Manning, 43, played for New York head coach Adam Gase when he was the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach. According to ESPN, the Jets are set to begin the interview process this weekend, and are expected to meet with Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

When asked if he had any dreams of running an NFL team, Manning simply answered, “Who knows?”

