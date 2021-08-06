Peyton Manning recalls lessons from high school, college, pro coaches

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Tom Moore, left, talks with quarterback Peyton Manning during the team's training camp in Terre Haute, Ind., Aug. 3, 2004.

Michael Conroy/AP

Want to get Peyton Manning laughing? Ask him about Tony Reginelli, his high school football coach at Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

Want Manning to take you inside his recruitment? Bring up David Cutcliffe, the Tennessee offensive coordinator who, along with coach Phillip Fulmer, won the brouhaha to bring him to Rocky Top.

And want to get Manning to re-live his rookie NFL season when it was assumed nothing went right? Mention Tom Moore, his Indianapolis Colts play-caller.

The stories will flow in rich detail.

