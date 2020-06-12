Red Gerard to be featured on Dew Tour Live Friday afternoon
Olympic, Dew Tour and Burton Open champion snowboarder Red Gerard will take part in a Dew Tour Live episode at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12.
The Dew Tour Live episode, hosted by Chris Cote and Breckenridge snowboarder Todd Richards, is an opportunity for fans to submit questions in the comments of the live video feed for a chance to have them answered on air by Gerard and his close friends and fellow pro snowboarders Brock Crouch, Hailey Langland and Luke Winkelmann.
The fifth episode of Dew Tour Live will be broadcast from the Snowboarder Magazine office and also feature the riders chatting about video highlights before they take part in a skate session at the TransWorld skateboarding park.
To watch and take part in the Dew Tour Live episode, visit DewTour.com/tag/dew-tour-live.
