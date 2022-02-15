Researchers have found a new plant in Colorado’s High Country: the ‘funky thistle’

Botany student Austin Rosen holds a funky thistle during an expedition to Mount Sherman in 2020.

Provided by Jennifer Ackerfield

In the strange landscape of Colorado’s high alpine tundra, most life stays small to survive. Tiny wildflowers spring from meager soil, accompanied by mosses and lichens adapted to the thin air and blistering cold. But bursting from scree slopes in the high Rockies of central Colorado grows a mighty thistle, often nearly 3 feet tall, topped by a dense head of fuzzy yellow flowers.

It has a new name: the funky thistle.

The thistle was one of two described as a distinct species for the first time in a recent study by Jennifer Ackerfield, who heads the natural history collection at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Named for Ackerfield’s botany mentor Vicki Funk, the thistle and its cousin Cirsium culebraensis, could help researchers understand how climate change is altering Colorado’s ecology.

“If you’ve seen the funky thistle, you’ll never forget it,” Ackerfield said. It stands out on the barren landscape above treeline, particularly when its wooly flowers bloom from late July to early August. Bumblebees often nestle into its fur-like heads for warmth overnight, and pikas — small high-mountain mammals — can be seen scurrying back to their burrows with mouthfuls of the thistle’s spiny leaves.

But for more than 150 years, the funky thistle was lumped in with the mountain thistle, a more common and widespread variety. The first specimens were collected in 1862 by botanist Charles Parry, whose examples, once dried out for preservation by another researcher, became hard to distinguish from the mountain thistle, and remained mislabeled in collections for decades.

