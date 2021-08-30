Rockies’ starters thriving at Coors Field, struggling on the road

Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez walks off the mound after working in the fifth inning against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

In the Rockies’ weird and wacky 2021 season, nothing has been as weird or as wacky as this: they have pitched considerably better at the hitter’s paradise known as Coors Field than they have on the road.

Entering Monday night’s game at Texas, Colorado’s home ERA was 4.36 vs. a road ERA of 5.09. Only twice in franchise history have the Rockies posted a better ERA at home than on the road: 2003 (5.07 vs. 5.35) and 2013 (4.43 vs. 4.44). Never has there been a disparity like the one we’re witnessing this season.

Colorado’s starters are driving the phenomenon. Collectively, they have a 3.68 ERA at Coors Field, with a .236 batting average against, and have given up 39 homers in 65 games. On the road, they have a 5.22 ERA, a .280 average against, and 50 homers served up in 65 games.

Could it be that Rockies starters have worked so hard, and concentrated so much on taming the Coors Field beast that they’re having trouble adjusting when they go on the road?

