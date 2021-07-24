Steve Atwater’s wait from Hall of Fame selection to induction nearly over

Steve Atwater puts a hit on Seattle's Louis Clark in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 23, 1989 game in Seattle.

Barry Sweet/AP

Steve Atwater is used to being patient.

The Broncos didn’t break through for their first Super Bowl title (1997) until his ninth season as a perennial Pro Bowl safety.

Atwater was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his ninth year as a semifinalist and two decades after his retirement.

And due to the coronavirus, 553 days will separate his selection (Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami) and official induction ceremony (Aug. 7 in Canton, Ohio). The Class of 2020 will be inducted a night before the Class of 2021 that includes former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and safety John Lynch.

