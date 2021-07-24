Steve Atwater’s wait from Hall of Fame selection to induction nearly over
In his ninth year as a semifinalist, Atwater was selected for the Class of 2020
Ryan O'Halloran
The Denver Post
Steve Atwater is used to being patient.
The Broncos didn’t break through for their first Super Bowl title (1997) until his ninth season as a perennial Pro Bowl safety.
Atwater was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his ninth year as a semifinalist and two decades after his retirement.
And due to the coronavirus, 553 days will separate his selection (Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami) and official induction ceremony (Aug. 7 in Canton, Ohio). The Class of 2020 will be inducted a night before the Class of 2021 that includes former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and safety John Lynch.
