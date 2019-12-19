Vail and Beaver Creek announce new terrain openings leading into the holiday week

Last weekend's storm brought over 2 feet of snow to local resorts. Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek both announced terrain expansions this week.

Ross Leonhart | rleonhart@vaildaily.com

‘Tis the season for expanded terrain.

Vail announced on Wednesday that they have opened China, Tea Cup, Siberia and Mongolia bowls for the season. This now means that Vail is 84% open, with 158 trails and 4,436 acres of skiable terrain, served by 20 lifts.

Beaver Creek opens new terrain Thursday

In the spirit of giving, Beaver Creek also announced on Wednesday that Grouse Mountain Express, Larkspur Express and Birds of Prey Express will all open for the season on Thursday. This means Beaver Creek will be 73% open, with 84 trails and 1,335 acres of skiable terrain, served by 11 lifts.

Still a chance for a white Christmas

Though both resorts received plenty of snow over last weekend, the forecast is looking dry for the next five days. There is potential for a storm on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, which could produce up to 5 inches of snow in the area.

“The timing of the storm could be perfect to deliver flakes on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas morning,” Joel Gratz of OpenSnow wrote on his blog.

A second system could also come in Thursday or Friday, which could deliver an additional 5 inches. Both storms are coming from the southwest, which means their arrivals in the valley are both tentative.