Vail opens Blue Sky Basin, Beaver Creek opens Arrow Bahn

Blue skies welcomed guests on the opening day of Blue Sky Basin.

Photo by Ross Leonhart

As guests pour in for the holidays, Vail and Beaver Creek have opened more terrain to be enjoyed by all.

Vail announced Saturday the Blue Sky Basin is now open for the 2019-2020 season, with the SkyLine Express (37) and Pete’s Express (39) lifts spinning. Vail is now 84% open, with 21 lifts serving 159 trails and 4,436 acres of skiable terrain.

Beaver Creek offers access to all three base areas with opening of Arrow Bahn

Just down the road, Beaver Creek is also upping it’s holiday offerings with the opening of the Arrow Bahn Express. This means that Arrowhead, Bachelor Gulch and Beaver Creek bases are all interconnected and in full operation. Additionally, all base area lifts will start running at 8:30 a.m. for the rest of the season.

Weekend and holiday forecast calling for blue skies, then clouds with a chance of snow

In a very fitting manner, blue skies welcomed guests Saturday on the opening day of Blue Sky Basin. Sunshine will continue throughout Sunday and Monday, then some clouds will start to roll in Tuesday.

A storm is expected to hit the southwest Colorado mountains, but the odds of that storm making it to our valley are low. “Looking ahead toward the final five days of December and into early January, I have low confidence in the forecast and the latest models show a trend toward drier weather,” Joel Gratz of OpenSnow wrote in his blog.

