Why Joe Flacco gets the Broncos back in the NFL playoff conversation

New Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco stinks … if you believe all the power rankings of quarterbacks on the internet. Those ratings suggest he is Trent Dilfer 2.0, at best. But like most of what you read on Twitter, the instant analysis of Flacco is for the birds.

When Flacco drops back to pass, he earns respect without uttering a word, by displaying a gift that’s rare, even at the NFL level.

“He can throw the ball 80 yards, easy,” Broncos linebacker Von Miller said Tuesday, marveling at a mighty heave Flacco unleashed during practice. “He threw it 80 yards across the field. He’s looking like a Super Bowl MVP to me.”

Game knows game.

And unlike a year ago, when Broncos teammates mightily tried to prop up Case Keenum as a quarterback to be trusted, Flacco’s arm talent has done the talking during spring workouts at Dove Valley Headquarters.

