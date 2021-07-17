Will Barton declines $14.6 million player option with Nuggets
Veteran will enter free agency, according to sources
Mike Singer
The Denver Post
The Denver Post
Nuggets veteran Will Barton declined to pick up his $14.6 million player option by Saturday’s deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer.
There is mutual interest, however, in Barton remaining in Denver on a new deal, two league sources told The Denver Post.
Barton’s decision not to exercise his player option, and thus enter free agency, indicates he’s hoping for a longer deal that would come with more security. NBA free agency opens Aug. 2.
Had he picked up the final year on his contract, Barton would’ve likely been the starting shooting guard for the Nuggets and been showcased in the backcourt while Jamal Murray continues his rehab. Instead, Barton can now explore his free agency options.
Read more via The Denver Post.