Will Barton declines $14.6 million player option with Nuggets

Nuggets forward Will Barton throws one down in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Suns in Denver last month.

David Zalubowski/AP

Nuggets veteran Will Barton declined to pick up his $14.6 million player option by Saturday’s deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer.

There is mutual interest, however, in Barton remaining in Denver on a new deal, two league sources told The Denver Post.

Barton’s decision not to exercise his player option, and thus enter free agency, indicates he’s hoping for a longer deal that would come with more security. NBA free agency opens Aug. 2.

Had he picked up the final year on his contract, Barton would’ve likely been the starting shooting guard for the Nuggets and been showcased in the backcourt while Jamal Murray continues his rehab. Instead, Barton can now explore his free agency options.

