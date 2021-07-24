With pitching in place, Rockies need to sign a slugger this offseason

Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez finishes a pitch in the first inning of a game Tuesday in Denver.

Does anyone else see the irony here?

The Rockies, eternally searching for quality starting pitching, have the makings of a solid rotation. Yet the offense is one of the most anemic in franchise history.

With German Marquez, Austin Gomber, Jon Gray and Antonio Senzatela anchoring the rotation, the Rockies have a 4.31 ERA. That’s just 12th best in the National League, but pretty good by Rockies/Coors Field standards.

And, after a rough early season showing from Freeland and Gomber, the rotation has been mostly terrific. Entering Friday night’s game at the Dodgers, Colorado starters owned 2.91 ERA over the past month, second-best in the NL. Their 1.04 WHIP and 2.07 walks per nine innings have been the best in the majors over that same span.

